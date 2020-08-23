Man In Critical Condition After ATV Accident Near Babbitt

A man is in critical condition after an ATV accident near Babbit.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pulkinen Road — about 10 miles northwest of Babbitt.

The ATV went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver — 53-year-old Ward Meyer of Cambridge, Minnesota — was hospitalized Sunday in Duluth in critical condition, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials did not say if alcohol or speed were contributing factors.