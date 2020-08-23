Two Harbors Man Seriously Injured In ATV Rollover

PEQUAYWAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in an ATV accident that left the driver seriously injured.

The rollover happened just before midnight Saturday at 8744 Pequaywan Road in Pequaywan Township in St. Louis County.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver — a 40-year-old man from Two Harbors — unconscious with severe injuries.

He was taken to a Duluth hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol and speed were involved.

The man’s name was not released Sunday.