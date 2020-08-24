Duluth Police Take A Deeper Look At Types Of People They Want To Hire

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department has been scouting to potentially fill openings for officers.

In the wake of such tragedies like the death of George Floyd, the department has had to a deeper look into the types of people they are looking to hire.

The department is focusing more on finding people with a strong character, extensive critical thinking skills, and can easily adapt to change.

In a time when there is some mistrust in the police, Chief Mike Tusken says character-based hiring is an important start of regaining that trust.

Tusken also believes it takes accountability to rebuild those relationships with people who have lost faith in the police.

“The job of being a is one in which it is a very noble and honorable profession and you have to have integrity. You also have to remember you are holding that public trust and it’s very fragile,” said Tusken.

Nearly 100 people have already applied to become an officer within the Duluth Police Department.