Duluth’s City Council Approves Funding for Storm-Damaged Lakewalk, Brighton Beach

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve up to $4.5 million in bond money to finish the $20-million Lakewalk reconstruction project.

Most of the project is being funded through storm relief from the federal government.

A city spokesperson says the city’s obligation of up to $4.5 million is best paid by a bond right now to avoid asking taxpayers to foot the bill with an increase in property taxes.

The project is expected to be wrapped up in the fall with additional landscaping done in the spring.

Also, Duluth City Councilors voted 8-1 to approve a resolution to begin improvements at Brighton Beach.

The vote approves around $500,000 for phase one of the project, which includes $375,000 in a federal grant.

Brighton Beach has taken hit after hit from storms that whip up Lake Superior and damage the trail and roadway through the park.

Vehicles will be restricted during some of the work. When it’s all done, there will be a reconfigured road and trail that are farther away from the shoreline.