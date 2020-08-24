Essentia Health Releases Back-to-School Toolkit

As students get back to class, Essentia Health put together its digital toolkit to help people navigate the pandemic.

The toolkit contains resources for things like how to properly wear and clean a face mask, recommendations for effective social distancing, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Doctors say this toolkit is essential because it gives focus and clarity to the messages given by different organizations concerning the pandemic.

“It’s important because there’s so much information from multiple sources and some of it is hard to understand,” said Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, a pediatrician at Essentia. “There’s some guidelines coming from the CDC, there’s guidlelines coming from the Department of Health. You might hear some stuff from the school board or your local departments.”

There will also be a video included in the toolkit where students express their thoughts on returning to school and what they will do to stay safe.

Click here to view one of the videos in the toolkit.