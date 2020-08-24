First Quarter of School Year Now Distance Learning for Duluth Middle, H.S. Students

DULUTH — The Duluth School District announced Monday that middle and high school students will fully use a distance learning model for the first quarter of the school year.

Supt. John Magas said the change through Nov. 6 will allow the district to safely handle state-mandated childcare service for around 1,000 kids who have at least one parent who is considered an essential employee during the pandemic like a police officer, healthcare worker or teacher.

Those childcare kids will be spread out into the secondary education buildings to not exceed the 50-percent capacity mandate by the state.

“We investigated a wide variety of options for additional space, including rental of facilities and purchase of portable classrooms, they aren’t viable for the start of school,” said Magas. “Moving to a hybrid/distance model provides the necessary space along with the staffing that will be needed.”

“This step also allows us to further focus on the quality of instruction and support for enhanced distance learning,” said Magas. “Our staff are working diligently to provide a safe, engaging education for all, whether in our buildings or learning from home.”

Magas also says the distance learning will help alleviate concerns of spreading COVID-19 during a time when St. Louis County’s numbers continue to rise.

Meanwhile, elementary schools will continue as planned with a hybrid model that includes two days of in-person learning.

Magas says any student struggling while learning from home can arrange to have in-person meetings with their teachers as needed.