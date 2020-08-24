Former UMD Captain Parker Mackay Signs With Graz99ers in Austria

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD men’s hockey captain and 2019 Frozen Four MVP Parker Mackay is headed to Austria and has signed with the Moser Medical Graz99ers.

After leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, Mackay signed with the Texas Stars, the Dallas Stars’ AHL affiliate, where he scored two goals in 28 games.

The Graz99ers play in the Austrian Hockey League, which is the top tier hockey league in Austria.