GOP Delegates Open Convention to Renominate Trump for 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are gathered to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Monday begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that Trump deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person meeting and roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Many of the usual trappings are present, but chairs on the ballroom floor have been arranged with lots of space between them, and masks are supposed to be worn.

It’s a sharp contrast to the approach of Democrats, who held a virtual convention last week.