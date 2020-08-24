Hilltoppers Girls Tennis Opens Season With Win Over Lumberjacks

Duluth Marshall got the 4-3 win over Cloquet in the first official MSHSL sporting event since March.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the first sanctioned MSHSL sporting event since March, the Duluth Marshall girls tennis team got a narrow 4-3 win over Cloquet.

The Hilltoppers got wins in 1, 2 and 3 singles and 2 doubles. In 1 singles, Meredith Boettcher defeated Addie Loeb in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

Duluth Marshall will take on Duluth East at Longview on Wednesday while Cloquet will host Hermantown on Thursday.