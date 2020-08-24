Poetry Event at Wussow’s Cafe Uses Art to Talk Climate Change

The goal is to remind people that climate change should be local concern, not just a national one.

DULUTH, Minn. – Poets in Duluth got together to share some of their art while raising awareness of climate change.

The local band Woodblind opened up the Climate Emergency Poetry Night at Wussow’s Cafe in West Duluth.

Both new and experienced local poets got up and shared their original works about climate change. The goal is to remind people that climate change should be local concern, not just a national one.

“The poets are all local and so it brings the whole issue of climate change down a bit closer to home.I hope it brings increased awareness to the fact that poetry can be political too,” collaborator Phil Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick said he hopes to do the event again in the future.