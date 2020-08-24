School Starts: First Day of Fall Semester at LSC

DULUTH, Minn. – Schools have been preparing for the start of the semester, and because of the pandemic, things have looked a bit different this year.

One school in the Northland started classes today, and even with the changes, students were excited to get back on campus.

LSC kicked off its fall semester with the start of classes.

Students streamed through the hallways going from class to class, adjusting to the different safety measures that have been put in place.

Student Jada Guthrie is currently taking her generals. She’s thrilled to see her old and new classmates and is happy to be back on campus.

“I’m excited to meet new people the most and also seeing the faces from last year too cause I met a lot of new people last year as well,” said Guthrie, a student at LSC.

Those inside the facility, including both teachers and students, wore masks while students kept six feet of distance apart in the classrooms.

Some classrooms have even had their capacities cut in half to keep students safe.

There were also safety kits with the necessary materials to keep safe and clean.

“The only weird thing is just talking to people with the mask on but other than that it feels normal,” said Guthrie.

One freshman student, Emma Moore, is attending LSC because it’s close to home and is an affordable experience, and she’s not alone.

Enrollment at Lake Superior College has shot up in the past two weeks, putting them at levels similar to last year, according to school officials.

“I’m feeling good about it,” said Moore. “Now everyone’s taking like precautions and stuff. Especially LSC just in my last class, everyone was six feet apart, everything is sanitized down it’s really good, I feel really good about being here. I feel safe and stuff so. ”

LSC is currently offering online, in-person and hybrid classes.