‘Strong Northland’ Restaurant Voucher Campaign Nearing End

Participants Are Encouraged to Use Strong Northland Vouchers by Monday, August 31

DULUTH, Minn. – In early spring, the Greater Downtown Council in Duluth, along with the support of multiple sponsors, kicked off the Strong Northland Campaign.

The campaign is meant to help support area restaurants and boost the local economy during a time when business is down due to COVID-19.

Council President Kristi Stokes is reminding those participating in the program to use their voucher before Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

“Unlike purchasing a gift card directly from a restaurant, under this campaign, the funds do not go to the restaurants until the voucher is redeemed,” said Stokes. “That’s because there are more than 40 restaurants in the program and Strong Northland doesn’t know where someone will use the voucher until it is redeemed.”

The campaign, supported by the Greater Downtown Council, Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce, Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Duluth

Stokes says approximately $62,000 worth of vouchers have been purchased, but they won’t help the restaurant until they are redeemed.

“The program intended to make a large impact in a short amount of time, so anyone purchasing a voucher should use it by August 31st to provide a boost to restaurants,” said Stokes.

Funds remaining in the Strong Northland account will be distributed with participating restaurants.

Click here if you’d like to learn more information about Strong Northland, and to see a list of local restaurants taking part.