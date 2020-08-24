Students At UMD Will Have To Wait To Return To Campus

"Despite extensive preparation research planning and advice, the landscape is shifting yet again and we need to reevaluate our fall plans," said U of M system President Joan Gabel.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota’s Board of %egents voted in favor of a proposal to pump the brakes on the start of the fall semester as a way to further evaluate the potential impacts the global pandemic could have on students if they return to campus.

18- 24-year-olds are among the fastest-growing age group testing positive for COVID-19.

This is the key demographic of students attending UMD and the other campuses within the University of Minnesota system.

Just like many other colleges across the nation, the U of M system has worked to come up with a plan to safely resume the school year.

As the number of coronavirus positive cases continues to rise, those plans may not be enough for the unknown.

Several colleges in the country like the University of North Carolina and Notre Dame, have already seen a campus outbreak within the first week of classes and had to abruptly make changes to the fall semester.

The U of M system is using this extra two-week window to compare and figure out a new course of action.

With any change also comes the potential for negative impacts.

“I would anticipate this is going to have a negative impact on our enrollment. We were already running behind,” said UMD Chancellor Lendley Black.

Since March, UMD has lost about 9 million in revenue, due to the shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hope is the two-week pause will not lead to another significant financial setback.

Graduate students will continue with their fall schedule as normal because the population of these students is far less than the number of incoming and returning undergraduates.

Classes at UMD will begin remotely starting next Monday.