Thrift Stores Are Busy Helping Those In Need

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thrift stores in the Twin Ports are staying busy as people are continuing to deal with the financial struggle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior has seen an increase in sales in the last several weeks.

The most popular items being purchased are clothing and household items.

“Some people aren’t working and don’t really have much income or living on a fixed income or income has been reduced significantly. We are trying to help the community any way we can,” said Tara Jacobson, store manager.

The Salvation Army also offers a voucher program helps provide assistance to those in need.