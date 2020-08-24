U of M Board of Regents Approves Starting Semester With Online Classes

DULUTH, Minn. – The University Board of Regents voted on Monday to push back move-in dates and to begin the semester with online classes for students at the Twin Cities, Rochester, and Duluth campuses.

The University of Minnesota System President Joan Gabel proposed the changes on Friday which was presented to the Board Monday morning for a vote.

The Board approved the changes with an 8-3 vote.

Students at the three campuses will start the fall semester with online classes for at least the first two weeks.

Students will also have their move-in dates for on-campus housing pushed back by two weeks.

Classes at UMD start on August 31.