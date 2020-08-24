UMAC Postpones Golf, Cross Country Seasons; No Fall Sports This Year for UWS, CSS

Last month, the UMAC announced the postponement of high-risk sports to the spring but would allow low-risk sports to compete in conference only schedules. Now, no fall sports will take place.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last month, the UMAC announced the postponement of high-risk sports such as football, volleyball and soccer and moved those seasons to the spring, but allowed low-risk sports such as golf and cross country to compete in conference only schedules. But on Monday, the conference announced that no sports will be happening this fall.

The cross country and golf seasons have now been postponed, the conference announced this morning. This follows a recommendation from the NCAA Division III Administrative council from last week which suggested no fall competition.

UMAC said they’ll pursue opportunities for potential competition in these sports in the spring and will work on providing meaningful experiences for all student-athletes this fall including practice, small group training and leadership programming.

“Now this has impacted every student-athlete and we’ve all kind of had to go through it together. And I think to some extent, it helps a little bit, it’s still devastating and hard to go through yourself. We’re still going to aid them in their development and hopefully still provide them with the best experience possible,” UWS Director of Athletics Nick Bursik said.

“Even when the next restrictions come, we will make sure that we still can move forward with something that they can remember, something that they can experience, something they can hang their head on as we try to navigate through the pandemic,” CSS Director of Athletics Franco Bari added.