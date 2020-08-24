Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, August 24
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 70,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 4 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,771 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,386,513 tests have been completed to date.
There are 63,059 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 6,195 patients have required hospitalization and 310 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 310 patients, 135 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 171 – 1 death
Cook: 6
Itasca: 166 – 12 deaths
Koochiching: 85 – 3 death
Lake: 27
St. Louis: 768 – 22 deaths
Ashland: 31 – 1 death
Bayfield: 41 – 1 death
Douglas: 239
Iron: 108 – 1 death
Sawyer: 142
Gogebic: 133 – 1 death
As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 70,462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,081 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
