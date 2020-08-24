Watch Live: Republican National Convention Day One
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans this week will renominate President Donald Trump and highlight four years of his administration and promises he delivered on.
While Democrats held an entirely virtual convention last week to nominate Joe Biden, the Republicans are holding a pared-down version of an in-person gathering on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The rest of the convention runs through Thursday and includes speeches from Washington, D.C., and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.
Trump will give a formal acceptance speech Thursday night from the South Lawn of the White House, but he’s expected to make an appearance every night in the 10 p.m. Eastern hour.
Tonight’s speaker line up includes:
- Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
- House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.
- Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio
- Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel
- Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia
- Nurse Amy Johnson Ford
- Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Trump campaign advisor Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, an organization for young conservatives
- Kim Klacik, a GOP candidate running in a deep blue Maryland congressional district who recently released a viral campaign ad
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who walked past their home
- Sean Parnell, a Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania
- Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting massacre
- Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son
- Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee shop owner who got a Paycheck Protection Program small business loan during the pandemic