Yellow Bike Coffee Opens at LSC

One local business will have a new location at LSC.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local business will have a new location at LSC.

Yellow Bike Coffee along with the college are partnering together to open up a cafe on the main campus.

Yellow Bike Coffee provided free coffee and cookies to students for the first day of classes at the college.

The company will be opening up their new permanent location later this fall.

Leadership from Yellow Bike Coffee say they are excited to be serving college students their coffee products.

“When we were up in at the location in Hermantown, we had students coming from UMD, St. Scholastica, Lake Superior College, even UW Superior and WITC in Superior so we’re getting a pretty good draw from the area colleges so apparently we hit a niche with the college students,” said Joel Graff, the general manager at Yellow Bike Coffee.

Yellow Bike Coffee also has locations in Hermantown and Duluth.