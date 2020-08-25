Baby Delivered!: Duluth Fire Department Receives Unique Call

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department is being celebrated after they helped with the aftermath of the delivery of a healthy baby at someone’s home on a very unique call. Now, the parents are giving thanks to the department for all that they do.

It was last Monday at 2:45 a.m. when baby Ezra arrived to a couple of surprised parents.

“It was nuts!” said Ryan Glenn, the father of the baby. “Just catching your own baby in the bedroom.”

The baby was three weeks early with his arrival, and the labor process was relatively short, only about 9 1/2 minutes, leaving barely any time for the fire department to show up for the home birth.

Dad Ryan Glenn says it was a rollercoaster of emotions because the baby came with such short notice.

“He came out unbeknownst to me at the time any baby does unresponsive, dark-colored, all this. And maybe a minute later, he coos and comes to life and everything in that minute changed so fast,” said Glenn.

The firefighters calmed the chaos, and the parents are thankful for the department’s help in bringing the baby safely to the hospital.

“We’re down here just saying thanks to the fire station for all the help that they did coming down, making sure everything was handled safely,” said Glenn.

This event isn’t typical for the fire department, but those who responded to the call are grateful to have helped.

“We deal with a lot of negative stuff in our job,” said Jesse Hansen, a Duluth firefighter. “It’s great to be involved in something so precious as the birth of a child for everything to work out the way it did. And mom and baby to be healthy and great. It’s super gratifying.”

The firefighters made sure Ezra was kept warm, brought to the hospital and even rode in the ambulance with the mother and child.