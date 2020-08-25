CHUM Gives Away Backpacks

CHUM held its annual backpack giveaway today after raising $25,000 to hand out 1,400 backpacks to students in need.

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM held its annual backpack giveaway today after raising $25,000 to hand out 1,400 backpacks to students in need.

Staff from CHUM say the generosity from the Northland was overwhelming this year.

“It’s always great to see this sort of happening,” said Scott Van Daele, the director of distributive services at CHUM. “The community of Duluth and really the Twin Ports is amazing anyway. And they’re huge supporters of CHUM and what we do so this is just one more thing we’ve asked and pleaded and begged for and the community has come through.”

The distribution is not just for those attending schools in Duluth but is for anyone in need.

Students say they are thankful for the chance to get new school supplies.

“Yeah, it’s nice to get some new school supplies er well I’m not going to be going to school so,” said Torin Marma, a 5th grader at North Shore Community School. “It’s nice. It’s nice that you don’t need to go to the store or anything.”

CHUM will continue the backpack distribution on Thursday from 10 to 12 on North 1st Ave. West.