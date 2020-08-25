Coast Guard, Air National Guard Hold Emergency Water Rescue Training

DULUTH, Minn.– The Coast Guard and some members of the 148th Fighter Wing of the Minnesota Air National Guard in Duluth got together for the opportunity to train for water rescue situations.

Earlier today, coast guard members from Traverse City, Michigan came up to help give 6 of the 148th’s Airmen experience in rescue operations, such as airlifting people from the water, and situations where a pilot would need to eject while flying over Lake Superior.

Those involved say this training isn’t done often but it’s valuable to have when the situation arises.

“Until you got that rotar blast and the water in your face and actually experiencing that, knowing that that feeling is normal under these circumstances all lends to a sense of comfort and predictability,” said Minnesota Air National Guard Chief of Staff Dan Gabrielli.

The Coast Guard will be helping out with other training sessions around Lake Superior, with stops in Bayfield, Portage, and Marquette.