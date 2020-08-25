Duluth East Girls Soccer Team Warned Of Potential COVID-19 Case

DULUTH, Minn. – FOX 21 has learned that members of the Duluth East girls soccer team are under a 14-day quarantine after a member of the team came in contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

In a letter sent out to families by the district lead nurse, the athlete had contact with the positive case on August 20th and 21st. The team will be quarantined until September 4th due to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. They’re asking all players to get tested for COVID-19 as well.

The Greyhounds were scheduled to open their season on Thursday against Cloquet, but that game has been postponed, as well as the following three games against Duluth Marshall, Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld.