Fire Crews Battle Blaze in Downtown Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – According to the Northland FireWire, multiple fire departments are continuing to battle a fire in downtown Hibbing.

The fire broke out at the Moose Event Center around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Northland FireWire reported around 11:30 a.m. that crews were battling a “defensive fire” and firefighters were out of the building.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire or the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

(video courtesy: Northland FireWire)