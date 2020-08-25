Former Duluth East Standout Cody Carlson Announces Transfer to Weber State

Carlson has spent the past three seasons at Concordia-St. Paul where he averaged 12 points and six rebounds per game this past season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East basketball standout Cody Carlson announced on his Twitter that he is transferring to Division I Weber State.

Carlson will have his senior year of eligibility at Weber State, which plays in the Big Sky Conference.