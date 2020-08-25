Mentors Needed To Help Support Students During The School Year

DULUTH, Minn.- A local non-profit is searching for mentors to help provide additional support to families as they navigate through the upcoming school year.

Mentor North in Duluth is a one on one community based mentoring program.

The organization is launching its new academic mentoring program to be a positive re-enforcement as many students and their families may be facing challenges with the new changes to the school year.

Mentors will meet once a week with their assigned child to build a relationship focused on helping the child achieve academic success.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful opportunity to be able to give back and for us to provide additional support, especially for youth as they are navigating through a challenging school year. I think it’s going to be a rewarding process for both the mentors and the families who participate,” said Erin Moldowski, executive director.

Mentors are matched with a mentee from October through June 2021.

Anyone interested can sign up here.