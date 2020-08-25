Northland School Districts Switch Plans To Safely Resume Academic Year

NORTHLAND – COVID-19 cases are continuing to spike across the northland.

Now several schools in the region are making adjustments to plans originally put in place for the start of the academic year.

Minnesota schools were given three options to choose from to safely resume the 20-21 school year.

Many Northland school districts had planned on implementing a hybrid model, but as COVID-19 case numbers go up, remote learning is becoming a more common option.

The Duluth Pubic School District starting the school year with a hybrid model, which will include both in-person and distance learning, for students in k through 5.

Middle and high school students will stick to remote learning for at least the first quarter.

Precaution is one of the primary reasons for the decision but other factors have also contributed to this new change.

“We needed to focus on ensuring we had space for childcare and serve the students well. This also allows us to focus deeply on high-quality distance learning at the secondary level,” John Magas, superintendent for Duluth Public Schools.

Students in grades 6 through 12 are also among the age group more likely to contract the virus compared to elementary school students.

Just a few miles south, the Proctor School District is following a similar plan.

All Proctor secondary students will also participate in distance learning but with some in-person support.

Everybody wants school back to normal and making that happen would be wonderful. Unfortunately, we are in a pandemic and we have the safety of our kids, faculty, and staff to look at,” said Proctor Schools Superintendent John Engelking.

Both districts will continue to monitor infection rates and make any future changes if necessary for elementary school students.

The first day of class is September 8th for both Duluth and Proctor Public Schools.