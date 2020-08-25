Sea Grant Tests Beaches Along Lake Superior for COVID-19

DULUTH, Minn.– The beach has been a busy place in Duluth this summer as people look for outdoor activities during the pandemic. But can swimming in Lake Superior be at risk to transmit COVID-19?

The research has been going on for almost 2 months as members from Sea Grant and the Medical School at UMD try to find out if COVID-19 is present in the waters of popular swimming areas like the beaches around Duluth.

The question was raised by community members and those in the tourism industry, who were concerned if there were traces of COVID-19 in Lake Superior. Then Sea Grant got to work.

“We were having people ask this question. We didn’t know the answer and the only way to find it out is to fund this science that can do that,” said Jesse Schomberg, Associate Director of Outreach for Minnesota Sea Grant Program.

Richard Melvin, a biomedical sciences professor at UMD was brought on to lead the research because of his resources and experience in this area.

“We’re also aware that rich was able to do this kind of work. We had been in contact from some other things and knew that he was doing this work with waste water and testing for viruses,” said Schomberg.

His work started July 4. He collects samples of water from Lake Superior every Friday-Sunday when beaches are busiest. Samples were collected from eight different spots along the shore from the end of Park Point over to Brighton Beach.

Melvin brings his samples to his lab, where it is purified and tested to see if there are any traces of COVID-19 in the water.

“I can tell that people are at the beach and I can pull other viruses that are natural in the environment out so I know that I can detect virus,” said Melvin. “But I specifically do not detect the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Melvin says the primary path of transmission for COVID-19 is still respiratory droplets. And even though he hasn’t found traces of COVID in the water, those at the beach should still follow social distancing recommendations.

“We can generalize and say ‘Going into the water is safe,’ the problem is going to come when you’re on the beach around people,” said Melvin. “We are in the middle of a pandemic and we have to pay attention and be careful.”

The research will continue through the end of September and could go longer if weather conditions allow. There are weekly updates on Melvin’s research at parkpointbeach.org.