Virtual Roundtable Held on Fuel Standards

DULUTH, Minn. – Local legislators met earlier today with advocates to discuss climate change’s impact on Minnesota.

Some of the top concerns addressed include how fuel standards for passenger cars and light-duty trucks will benefit Minnesotans, arguing that clean car standards could help protect the environment along with our health while also helping grow the economy.

“I’m very concerned about climate change and global warming and we need to do as much as we can as state legislators and our governor to slow that process and address the greenhouse gas emissions,” said State Representative Jennifer Schultz.

The event also highlights some studies from the Pollution Control Agency which show northern Minnesota is experiencing faster rates of warming than other parts of the state.