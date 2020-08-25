Watch Live: Republican National Convention Day Two
WASHINGTON (AP) — The people closest to President Donald Trump — his family — are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention as the GOP works to reintroduce the president to American voters in the midst of the campaign and pandemic.
Tuesday’s program is designed around the theme of “Land of Opportunity.”
Beyond the president’s family, the speakers include the mother of a police officer killed by an immigrant in the country illegally, a former Planned Parenthood official who became an anti-abortion activist, and a Kentucky high school student whose interaction last year with a Native American man became a flashpoint in the nation’s culture wars.
Tuesday night’s speakers include:
- First lady Melania Trump
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
- Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson
- Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce
- Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son died after getting hit by a drunken driver who was an undocumented immigrant
- Nicholas Sandmann, the Kentucky high school student who received settlements with CNN and The Washington Post stemming from coverage of a 2019 confrontation with a Native American activist at the Lincoln Memorial.