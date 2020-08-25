Watch Live: Republican National Convention Day Two

WASHINGTON (AP) — The people closest to President Donald Trump — his family — are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention as the GOP works to reintroduce the president to American voters in the midst of the campaign and pandemic.

Tuesday’s program is designed around the theme of “Land of Opportunity.”

Beyond the president’s family, the speakers include the mother of a police officer killed by an immigrant in the country illegally, a former Planned Parenthood official who became an anti-abortion activist, and a Kentucky high school student whose interaction last year with a Native American man became a flashpoint in the nation’s culture wars.

Tuesday night’s speakers include: