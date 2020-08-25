World’s Oldest Hockey Player Mark “Sertie” Sertich Passes Away

Sertie became the Guinness World Record-holder for oldest hockey player at age 95 and still played at the Heritage Center multiple times a week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Sad news to report as Duluth native and the World’s Oldest Hockey Player Mark “Sertie” Sertich passed away on Monday morning.

Just last month, friends and family surprised Sertich with a drive-by birthday parade to celebrate his 99th birthday.

At the age of 95, Sertich became the Guinness World Record-holder for oldest hockey player in the world. He continued to break that every year, as he skated at the Essentia Heritage Center two to three times a week up until his death. Sertich was also inducted into the DECC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019. He was a 1939 Denfeld graduate.

Sertich was also a World War II Veteran and became good friends with the Duluth Firefighters. On his 80th birthday, the firefighters he plays with gave him a lifetime membership at the Heritage Center and waived the $5 daily fee.

Sertich died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday morning. He was 99 years old.