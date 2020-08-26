Domestic Abuse Shelter Looking to Build Playground

The center is still seeking an additional $15,000 for the playground

ASHLAND, Wis. – After moving into a new location in 2019 the New Day Advocacy Center in Ashland is now seeking donations to help them build a playground and more.

With Covid-19 limiting what their clients can and can’t do, having an outdoor space would cater to those families who enter their facility.

“Here if they go outside they are kind of just in the middle of downtown with nothing for the kids to do,” New Day Advocacy Center Youth & Family Program Coordinator, Leighann Granados says.

Even though the closest park is a few blocks away, the staff cites safety concerns as another reason to build the playground outside of the center.

“To be able to be kids and to be outside and play forget they’re in a shelter or forget their trauma they’re dealing with for at least a few minutes outside,” Granados says.

“We would like to get it in as soon as possible. We are going to do it in phases. The first phase we’re going to do is put a fence up.”

The project is being funded entirely by a GoFundMe page and still in the early stages.

The other, making the entire center run on solar energy, is close to reaching its money goal.

Panels were donated courtesy of a solar company based out of Seattle Washington, and other funds allocated by a local electrical contractor.

“We have other renters on the other side of our building so that helps us just be a self-sustaining agency so we can continue provide services to our community members,” New Day Advocacy Center Shelter Coordinator, Brenda Belanger says.

Whether that’s emergency housing, emotional support or legal services the center will soon have all the tools to bring more stability for anyone in need of help.

The center has currently met their fundraising goal to go solar.

The eight solar panels are expected to be installed within the next few weeks.

The center is still seeking an additional $15,000 for the playground.

To donate, click here: New Day Advocacy Center Playground