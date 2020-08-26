Drive-Thru Experience, No Experience Among Options For 2020 ‘Bentleyville Tour of Lights’

DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC is hopeful Bentleyville Tour of Lights will return again this year but Bentleyville’s owner told FOX 21 Wednesday that nothing is for sure at this point.

One idea being thrown around is a drive-thru version of Bentleyville at its usual location at Bayfront Park.

Owner Nathan Bentley says his team is discussing a variety of options for the massive lights display, which could even mean waiting until next year.

Bentley has said nothing is worth risking anyone’s health, especially when many of his volunteers are considered in the high-risk category involving COVID-19.

A decision for this year’s Bentleyville Tour of Lights is expected in the coming week.