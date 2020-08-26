DTA Announces Upcoming Service Changes

DULUTH, Minn. – The DTA announced upcoming services changes on Wednesday which includes pausing two routes to Park Point and West Duluth.

On Wednesday, the DTA said they would be pausing routes #4 and #15 until further notice due to “current staffing realities, and the operational approach required to deliver a safe and reliable service level to the public.”

Dial-a-ride access to and from Park Point will be available to those who need it and can be accessed by calling 218-623-4328 to schedule a ride.

Additionally, routes #18 and #23 will be returning to service on August 30 to provide access to UMD and St. Scholastica campuses.

The DTA says they will also return to front-door boarding on all buses effective September 7.

The date for the return of the fare collection will be announced next week.