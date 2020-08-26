Duluth Library’s Curbside Pickup Gains Popularity

DULUTH, Minn. – The main Duluth library’s curbside pickup program has doubled its amount of users since the start of the pandemic.

The Duluth Public Library system has been shut down since mid-March for in-person service. But they are still finding a way to serve their patrons through their curbside pickup program.

Adam and Alex Albright came to the library to pick up their items, something they do regularly. While TV is an appealing option during the pandemic, Adam encourages his son to read rather than to watch.

“Reading is more important because then he is engaging more of his mind than letting it come in. and we used to come to the library very frequently for kid’s storytime,” said Albright. “And kind of interact with everyone else. And now that that’s lacking, we try to recreate that as much as we can at home.”

It takes library staff about one to three days to pull books from the shelves and get the materials ready for patrons to pick up after reserving them ahead of time. While there were about 75 people each day when they first started curbside service, they now are serving about 150 people every day.

“It’s great,” said Byron Johnson, the head of circulation at the Duluth Library. “We have I’ve talked to so many people that this is now like a lifeline for them because the things they normally do, go out to meals with their family and friends, can’t happen, so this is kind of really saving them.”

There are many different options for readers, especially for kids. For instance, the library is offering curbside crafts for younger kids and live tutoring help for those who are older.

“We want to support our community and make us all work together and try to achieve the goal of making it through this pandemic,” said Heidi Harrison, the senior technician for youth services at the library. “So we just really want to have those resources, we want to get the word out that these things the library has available for them.”

Adam says the whole process is convenient and easy to use.

“It’s kind of like going to the restaurant or grocery store,” said Adam. “If you go at the same time, there’s a bunch of people and sometimes you walk up by yourselves and it’s really easy. But they’re super efficient.”

There currently is no end in sight of the Duluth Library and its curbside pickup. The program runs Monday through Friday.