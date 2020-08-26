Fatal Duluth Hillside Apartment Fire Deemed Accidental

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office says a fatal fire that broke out earlier this month in Duluth’s East Hillside neighborhood has been deemed accidental.

In the early morning hours of August 11, Duluth fire crews responded to reports of an apartment building fire.

When crews arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the first and second floors of the apartment building.

Michael Simone, 36, lived in the apartment building and had been pulled out of the building by a man passing by before the fire department had arrived on the scene.

Simone was unconscious when he was pulled out of the burning building and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was due to a kitchen fire and no foul play was involved.