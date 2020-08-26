Friends of Mark Sertich Remember Their Time On The Ice With “Sertie”

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth lost another legend this week as the world’s oldest hockey player Mark Sertich, passed away Monday morning at the age of 99.

Sertie would play hockey several times per week, all the way up until his passing, which always surprised people who had heard of him and even the people who got the chance to actually play with him. We spoke with those players to get their reaction to his passing.