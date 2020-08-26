Masks Wanted For Singers

CLOQUET, Minn. – One Northland choir director is asking for people to make singer-friendly masks for her choir students.

The director for Cloquet middle and high schools found it was difficult to sing through a typical cloth mask.

But now, she’s found a design for a mask suitable for signers. She has the pattern for it and is asking those who can sew to make masks for her 150 students.

“When I did my end of year questions to them was that they said we just hope we can sing again,” said Larissa Donnelly, the choir director. “We just miss. There’s a connection in that group singing.”

Choir practice may take place outside this year because the current choir room doesn’t have the right ventilation.