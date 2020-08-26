Northland Red Cross Sends Volunteers to Help with Hurricane Laura Relief, Seeking More

Officials with the Northland Chapter of the Red Cross in Duluth say so far more volunteers are needed for medical, logistics, and other roles.

DULUTH, Minn.- As Hurricane Laura nears landfall on the Gulf Coast, the American Red Cross is gearing up to dispatch their response teams to the hardest hit areas ready to pick up the pieces from what is projected to be a devastating hurricane.

One nurse from International Falls just landed in Houston Wednesday, and four more volunteers from the Northland are assigned to either Houston or Baton Rouge. They join the 600 total Red Cross volunteers from across the nation either on-scene or standby.

Officials with the Northland Chapter of the Red Cross in Duluth say so far more volunteers are needed for medical, logistics, and other roles both down south and locally.

If you can’t go stay and work in effected areas for about 2-3 weeks as most volunteers do, virtual response is also available, handling online paperwork and processing from home.

“We can have, train them up locally to do virtual response or something like that, help around the chapter. Because what we see during large storms, hurricanes, is our experienced volunteers leave 2-3 weeks at a time leaving a little gap here,” said Tony Guerra, Disaster Program Manager. “Yeah. We’ll have more going down. I’m sure.”

Officials say so far from the Northland, North and South Dakota region, no virtual volunteers have been assigned to the hurricanes yet.

Even though the Red Cross office on Maple Grove Road in Duluth has been closed since March, officials say the phone lines are still open to train you in virtual response or set you up to go and physically volunteer.

Another way you can help from home: Red Cross staff say monetary donations go a long way in their response efforts. All money donated to the Northland Chapter will go directly to the hard hit areas immediately.