Spirit Room in Superior Sets Up ‘Wine Stand’ Every Wednesday Outside

You can order a cup or bottle of any of their wines with a cheese and olive plate and take it to-go or enjoy it at any of their outdoor tables.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- One Superior cocktail bar is interacting with its neighborhood and selling products in a unique way every Wednesday.

The Wine Stand outside the Spirit Room on Broadway Street is like a lemonade stand, but with something a bit stronger for adults.

According to the manager, it’s a fun way to keep serving their community while the bar’s smaller interior remains closed.

“Since we had a lot of exclusive wine here at our bar we’re definitely going through the things that we have,” Lindsey Graskey said, “and still staying creative still staying relevant and honestly still being a part of the community.”

“There’s a really nice sign on the corner that makes people kind of turn the corner and I think people love the idea of it. And people love wine,” she said.

The Spirit Room has different themed nights throughout the week, as well as live music outside. You can check their Facebook page to find out what’s happening.