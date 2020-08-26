Twin Ports Community Honors Four-Legged Soldier Lost Too Soon

Sarge Was an Honorary Member of the Superior Honor Guard

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Man’s best friend can impact humans in a unique and lasting way.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the residents in the Twin Ports community took time out of the day to honor a four-legged soldier leaving a lasting impact on many in the region.

This type of somber ceremony happens once in a blue moon at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

“He was a purebred German Sheppard,” said Denny Bee, Sarge’s owner.

Dozens of dedicated residents were impacted by the kindness and love displayed by Sarge.

“All the kids in Superior knew him,” said Bee.

His name was Sarge, and his duty was perfected – to love and to educate.

“He was always at every event. It didn’t matter if it was 20 below or 100 above, he was there, he was a true soldier,” said Bee.

As an honorary member of the American Legion Post 435, this pup impacted not only hundreds but thousands of human lives throughout his twelve years on Earth.

“We’ve got funeral directors here, we’ve got everybody from every walk of life here, and it’s just so great to see it happening,” said Bee.

Sarge served his Superior community for nearly 11 years. Bee knows he enjoyed every minute of it.

“When we would get done I’d always march Sarge over to the mourners and let him walk through the crowd. Kids especially loved him, they just loved him and he loved them back. He was a good dog,” said Bee.

He was a dog with a deed that never went unnoticed.

“He’s been involved in literally hundreds of honor guards and funerals,” said Eual Moore, Commander, American Legion Post 435.

Sarge was a companion to many, with a humble heart full of gratitude and support for those who served to keep our country and communities safe.

“Over 4,000 dogs went to Vietnam and only 400 returned. These dogs were very patriotic, loved their masters, and helped save a lot of lives,” said Moore.

While Sarge may not have served in combat, if you ask anyone in Superior, chances are they’ll know his name.

“We would march through the parade and when we finished, we would get all these people saying hello to Sarge, even people we know will ignore us in favor of Sarge,” said Moore.

His actions and attendance at countless events, speaking much louder than words ever could.

“Very often we would let him go and he would pick up his leash in his mouth and bring it in instead of us having to bring it in,” said Bee.

As the community bids farewell with ceremonial taps, many are just simply grateful to have been touched by the presence of a soldier that provided grace when words weren’t enough.

“I think they’ll remember his kindness and he was like a gentle giant,” said Bee. “He was a good soldier.”

While Sarge will never be forgotten, the Legion is currently training his successor named Gunnar.