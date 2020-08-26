Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, August 26
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 71,236 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 14 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,793 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,406,007 tests have been completed to date.
There are 64,374 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 6,274 patients have required hospitalization and 304 patients remain hospitalized today.
Of those 304 patients, 134 of them are currently in the ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 179 – 1 death
Cook: 6
Itasca: 173 – 12 deaths
Koochiching: 87 – 3 death
Lake: 27
St. Louis: 790 – 23 deaths
Ashland: 33 – 1 death
Bayfield: 42 – 1 death
Douglas: 242
Iron: 111 – 1 death
Sawyer: 147
Gogebic: 132 – 1 death
As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 71,492 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,094 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan