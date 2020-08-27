Bremer Bank Opens In Downtown Duluth

The branch is open Monday through Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bremer Bank has opened its newest location in downtown Duluth.

The new branch, which is located in the Holiday Center, is a full-service banking institution.

It offers traditional banking products and services such as checking and savings accounts.

The branch was originally scheduled to open in march but the COVID-19 outbreak caused a delay.

“We are opening during a pandemic which clearly we did not anticipate,” said Jennifer Ryan, vice president and commercial banker. “The most important thing to us right now is helping the community understand we are committed.

Bremer Bank has also taken precautions including sanitizing frequently and providing masks to customers who need them.