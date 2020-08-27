Duluth and Superior Partner for Virtual Cleanup

DULUTH, Minn. – Two cities in the Northland are partnering together to host a virtual clean-up. The effort is encouraging people to take care of their surroundings for the sake of cleanliness.

Duluth and Superior: two neighboring cities working together to keep the Lake Superior watershed litter-free.

On Saturday, September 26th, you can pick up litter at your favorite waterway, whether it’s Lake Superior, a neighborhood creek, around your neighborhood or near a storm drain.

Leaders from both cities say a clean-up effort like this is important, especially during the time of COVID.

“It’s getting people outdoors even if it’s just out their front step into their neighborhood block, but it’s also bringing awareness to the importance of taking care of our resources and we all enjoy, I myself enjoy swimming and fishing, so I want to see my resources kept well and clean,” said Megan Högfeldt, the water resource specialist at the city of Superior.

Cigarette butts are an especially common type of litter on beaches os it takes a team effort to keep these areas clean.

“If litter is intentional or unintentional, it doesn’t really matter,” said Mindy Granley, the sustainability officer for the city of Duluth. “The important thing is just getting out there and everybody pitching in doing your part. Picking up in your neighborhood is part of protecting our watershed.”

Registration is now open and masks and gloves will be worn while picking up trash. Participants will be entered to win prizes from a variety of local businesses, including Whole Foods, Canal Park Brewery, Anchor Bar, Thirsty Pagan, and Loll Designs. The first 100 registrants will get a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen.

To sign up for Duluth, visit here. For Superior, click this link.