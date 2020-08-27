Duluth’s Best Bread to Host ‘Unofficial Minnesota State Fair’

State Fair Style Foods will be Severd for a Limited Time Only -- Eight Days!

DULUTH, Minn. – With the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, the creative minds at Duluth’s Best Bread couldn’t let Northlanders go without their favorite fair flavors before summer winds down.

The locally owned company is thrilled to present the first ‘Unofficial Minnesota State Fair’ of 2020.

For eight days, Duluth’s Best Bread will offer hungry customers state fair style food including cheese curd bread, chocolate chip cookies in the white bucket, strawberry lemonade bars and many other possible surprises.

While this is an unofficial event, the business will be donating a portion of proceeds to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The Minnesota State Fair Foundation preserves historic buildings and funds the agricultural, scientific and educational programs at the fair.

The event will run Aug. 27 – 29, and Sept. 1 – 5.

Duluth’s Best Bread will be open from 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The business is located at 2632 West 3rd Street in Duluth.