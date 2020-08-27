Esko Woman Personalizing Kids’ Face Masks

For three years now, Amy Feely has been turning her passion for crafting into a business called Esko Trails.

ESKO, Minn. – With some kids getting ready to head back to school around the region, many places are requiring parents to label their children’s masks.

For three years now, Amy Feely has been turning her passion for crafting into a business called Esko Trails.

She came up with an idea recently to personalize face masks for kids.

It started when parents were reaching out to Feely because their markers weren’t showing up on dark masks.

Many schools now require kids masks to be labeled with the child’s name.

Feely has come up with iron-on labels that can be purchased online.

She hopes this will help out parents and make kids happy as well.

“It’s fun because there’s not a lot you can do during these times so being able to do something fun like this and make it a little bit fun too for the kids cause now they see their name and it’s not just written with a sharpie maybe that’s a little more fun for them to wear their mask to school,” said Feely who owns Esko Trails.

At the onset of the pandemic, Feely switched her business from in-person classes to do-it-yourself at-home projects.

She sells a large variety of kits and crafts on her website which are designed to beat the boredom during the pandemic.

The iron-on names come in a pack of 20 and can be purchased for $12 here.