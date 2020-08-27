Free Pop-Up Bike Shop Held in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.– At Wade Bowl Park in Superior, Galleria Bike Shop and Ski Hut held a pop-up bike shop for free basic repairs.

People from around town showed up to get basic repairs done on their bikes. Free bike helmets donated by Essentia Health were also given out to those who need them.

With more people using their bikes during the pandemic and the city of Superior not having a bike shop of their own, those at the event say it’s a great way to get their wheels fixed without having to go over to the main shops.

“We have such high-tech knowledge that we work on bikes of every category at the Ski Hut,” said Ski Hut Manager Brent Stoen. “It’s kind of helping out people that are low income or just an average person that doesn’t have time to come to the store.”

Event organizers say there will be more pop-up shops in Superior in the near future.