Jungle Boy Boxing Gym Now Offering MMA Classes

The classes are open to all ages and all levels of experience in an attempt to expand the popularity of the sport in the Northland.

DULUTH, Minn. – The pandemic has led many people to take up new hobbies to fill their time. Things like knitting. yoga and even mixed martial arts.

The Jungle Boy Boxing gym is now offering classes for those who want to learn MMA. The instructors include longtime UMD and Superior wrestling coach Bill Gedde and Air Force veteran Adam Linn, who want to prove that MMA is more than just bloody cage fighting.

“Like anything that’s worth getting involved in, there’s always more to the story. The last thing that we want is bloody violence. Actually in fact what we’re doing is training ourselves for the opposite. We want to bring peace to an otherwise chaotic environment. So it might seem counter-intuitive, but that’s what brings us here,” said Linn.

The classes are open to all ages and all levels of experience in an attempt to expand the popularity of the sport in the Northland.

“This has been the best thing that I’ve done with my life. I’ve learned a lot. I’ve improved not only as a fighter, but as a person, since I’ve started. Coming to Jungle Boy, you got the best coaches around,” Bayfield MMA fighter Jeremy Strobel Jr. said.

“Everybody’s welcome. We have a place for you and we’ll work with you. You’re not going to be intimidated and forced to do anything that you don’t want to do. That’s the beauty of MMA for me, is that you can play with different things. Oh I don’t like this, but I do like kickboxing. Well then we’re going to double down on that for you and go from there,” said Linn.

Strobel is already moving on to the renowned Rofousport MMA Academy in Milwaukee. If you would like to sign up, head to JungleGymDuluth.com.