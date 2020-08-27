Montessori School Looking to Bring Program to Duluth

TWO HARBORS, Minn.– Montessori schools offer a specialized form of learning for young students and as demand grows, even more expansion is happening in the Northland.

Renaissance Schools was founded in 2017 in Sandstone with the goal of establishing more Montessori schools in northern Minnesota. And after setting up other schools in the area, they are looking to bring one in Duluth.

Agate Bay Montessori was set up a year ago at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Two Harbors. Offering a personalized learning option for kids ages 3-6 through their interests and creating community partners.

“It’s a practice of interacting in a really warm and friendly community,” said Agate Bay Montessori Program Director Rebecca Brown.

There are now four kids in the Two Harbors location. And while they are being cautious during the uncertainty of COVID-19, Renaissance School leaders are looking to expand the program.

They are looking to increase the number of students at their Two Harbors location and have a program for infants and toddlers going this spring. Another big move being planned is to bring a Montessori school over to Duluth by the fall of 2021.

“Two Harbors is kind of our pilot program. Duluth we see as a stepping stone to greater northern Minnesota,” said Marc Wallace, Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance Schools. “It’s one of the largest concentrations in northern Minnesota population wise too so that’s very helpful as well.”

How fast its development goes will depend on how many students enroll in the program and where the school will be located.

Along with providing a resource for parents of young kids, Brown says the school will help teach kids independence and social skills at a young age to help grow their development.

“Every environment they are taking their self-esteem, they’re taking their capabilities. The strength in their reading and writing skills and their mathematics skills and their geography awareness,” said Brown. “Everything that the environment offers, they’re taking with them to the next environment.”

Tuition for the Renaissance Schools is income-based to help make it more affordable for families.

Those with the school say anyone interested in the agate bay school is encouraged to set up a visit to tour the facility.