More than 100 Vehicles Cruise in Support of Boy Fighting Cancer

Nine-year-old Jeremiah Olson is a lover of classic cars and will be having surgery for a brain tumor later this week.

CLOQUET, Minn. – More than 100 classic cars and motorcycles cruised by a Saginaw boy on Thursday to wish him well before his upcoming cancer treatment.

Nine-year-old Jeremiah Olson is a lover of classic cars.

Earlier this summer he was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He will be headed down to the cities this week to have surgery after his family received the news the tumor had grown.

This car parade was put together in just three days.

Cars and motorcycles of all colors and eras brought a smile to Jeremiah’s face.

“We have a great community that’s willing to help each other especially in times like this I think that’s important,” said Tara Aase who is Jeremiah’s cousin and helped organize the parade.

“To have these bright moments where we can share joy with somebody that’s what it’s all about,” said Jeannette Olson, who was in a pontoon truck for Jeremiah’s parade.

Jeremiah’s family describes him as a young kid full of life and strength.